BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Swiss legend Dario Cologna wins historic third cross-country gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Swiss legend Dario Cologna becomes the first cross-country skier to win the same Olympic event three times, claiming gold in the 15km free at Pyeongchang. Leading Brit Andrew Musgrave was 28th.
