BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Sublime' Yuzuru Hanyu tops men's short program

'Sublime' Hanyu tops men's skating short program

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu gives a brilliant performance in the men's single skating short program to finish top, as he looks to defend his Olympic title.

