Winter Olympics: IOC defends decision to send home Adam Pengilly from Pyeongchang

Adam Pengilly competed in the skeleton at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has defended its decision to send home Adam Pengilly from the Winter Games after an incident with a security officer.

The 40-year-old, a British member of the IOC, has apologised.

At a media briefing, journalists pointed to instances of alleged misbehaviour among other IOC members that had not been addressed.

"You'll appreciate that this is actually something during the Games," said an IOC spokesperson.

"It needs to be dealt with immediately."

Details of the incident have not been made public but IOC president Thomas Bach will meet with the security officer to apologise.

The IOC earlier issued a statement apologising for former skeleton racer Pengilly's behaviour, saying it "feels extremely sorry".

Two-time Olympian Pengilly, an outspoken critic of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's handling of Russian doping, is vice-president of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Alex Capstick in Pyeongchang

This morning's IOC briefing was dominated by one topic: Adam Pengilly.

The British IOC member was asked to leave the country after an altercation with a security official. It happened at the main IOC hotel. He has denied making any physical contact but admitted his behaviour was inappropriate.

There were lots of questions over IOC members. One long-standing IOC member, Alex Gilady, faces claims of sexual harassment and assault in Israel, while Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah resigned from his positions in football after allegations in a US indictment that he bribed Fifa voters.

Both men, who deny any wrongdoing, remain active in the IOC.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said in Pengilly's case they took swift action because it happened during the Games and that Pengilly admitted making a mistake.

Pengilly was the only one to vote against the IOC's decision allowing Russia to compete in the Rio Olympics following the doping allegations. His term finishes at the end of these Winter Olympics.