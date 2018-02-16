BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: USA claim hard-fought win over Slovakia
USA claim hard-fought win over Slovakia
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as USA claim a vital hard-fought win over Slovakia with Ryan Donato scoring both goals in the 2-1 win.
WATCH MORE: Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired