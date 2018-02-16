BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Frida Hansdotter wins women's slalom as favourite Shiffrin misses out
Hansdotter wins slalom gold as Shiffrin misses out
- From the section Winter Olympics
Sweden's Frida Hansdotter wins the women's slalom as US favourite Mikaela Shiffrin finishes fourth, ending her hopes of four gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
