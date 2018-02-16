Sweden's Frida Hansdotter wins the women's slalom as US favourite Mikaela Shiffrin finishes fourth, ending her hopes of four gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.