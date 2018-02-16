BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Michela Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold
Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Italy's Michela Moioli wins a thrilling final to take gold in the women's snowboard cross with France's 16-year-old Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau claiming silver and Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic taking bronze.
