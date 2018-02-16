BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Rhys Thornbury distraught after shock skeleton mistake
Kiwi devastated after shock skeleton mistake
- From the section Winter Olympics
New Zealand's Rhys Thornbury is left distraught after losing control of his sled at the start of his final run in the men's skeleton at the Winter Olympics.
WATCH MORE: Parsons wins dramatic skeleton bronze
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired