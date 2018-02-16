BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Austria's Matthias Mayer wins gold in men's Super G
Austria's Mayer wins gold in men's Super G
- From the section Winter Olympics
Austria's Matthias Mayer produces a brilliant run to win the men's super G with Beat Feuz of Switzerland second and defending champion Kjetil Jansrud of Norway third.
