Winter Olympics: Great Britain's Dom Parsons wins skeleton bronze medal in Pyeongchang

Parsons (right) is Great Britain's first men's skeleton medal winner for 70 years

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Dom Parsons claimed Great Britain's first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics with bronze in the men's skeleton.

After dramatic final run, Parsons finished 0.11 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Martins Dukurs with a time of three minutes 22.20 seconds.

Parsons had looked to have lost out on a medal until world champion Dukurs made mistakes on his final run.

South Korea's Yun Sungbin won gold by a massive 1.63secs with Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, second.

"Dom's aim was to get a medal, no-one though that was possible, but he's loved this track from the moment these Games started," Great Britain's 2010 skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams said.

Parsons medal continues Britain's run of winning a medal every time skeleton has featured at the Winter Olympics and is Britain's first men's skeleton medal since John Crammond in 1948.

