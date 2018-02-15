BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Spectacular start to women's aerials
Wipeouts & spectacular tricks in women's aerials
- From the section Winter Olympics
Bulgaria's Alla Tsuper qualifies in first place for the women's aerials final, but some of her fellow competitors take huge tumbles in Pyeongchang.
