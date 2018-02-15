BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB medal chance, snowboard cross thriller & a golden comeback
GB medal chance, snowboard cross thriller & a golden comeback
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best of the action from day six of the Winter Olympics as Britain's Dominic Parsons puts himself in medal contention.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired