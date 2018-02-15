BBC Sport - Katie Ormerod: Words cannot describe how gutted I was after injury ended Olympic dream
'Words cannot describe how gutted I was after injury ended Olympic hopes'
- From the section Winter Olympics
British snowboarder Katie Ormerod says she had "never felt pain like it" when she broke her heel during practice in Pyeongchang which ruled her out of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
