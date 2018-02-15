BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Support since crash has been 'amazing' - Elise Christie thanks fans
Support since crash has been amazing - Christie
- From the section Winter Olympics
GB's Elise Christie thanks fans for their amazing support after she dramatically crashed out of the 500m short-track final. Christie will race again in the 1,500m on Saturday and the 1,000m on Tuesday in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Christie crashes out in short-track 500m final
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired