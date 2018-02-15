BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Dominant Germany win third luge gold medal in team relay
Germany win third luge gold in team relay
Germany claim their third luge gold medal in Pyeongchang by defending their relay title on the final day of the event at Pyeongchang 2018.
