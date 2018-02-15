BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB women beat china in extra end
Highlights: GB women beat china in extra end
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain earn their second win in the women's curling event, coming from behind and beating China 7-6 following an extra end.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: GB men seal curling victory with final stone
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired