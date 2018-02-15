BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden dominate Norway in men's ice hockey
Highlights: Sweden dominate Norway in men's ice hockey
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Sweden put in a dominant performance to secure a 4-0 win over Norway in their opening fixture of the men's ice hockey at Pyeongchang 2018.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: GB men seal curling victory with final stone
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired