Winter Olympics: Donegal-born skier Patrick McMillan 52nd in men's downhill

Patrick McMillan was born in Letterkenny before moving to county Clare with his family as a five-year-old

Letterkenny-born Ireland skier Patrick McMillan finished 52nd in the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics.

The 26-year-old, born in Donegal before moving to Clare as a five-year-old, finished 9.73 seconds behind Norwegian winner Aksel Lund Svindal.

McMillan clocked 1 minute 49.98 seconds on the tricky Pyeongchang course.

The time left him 52nd of the 53 finishers with four of the competitors failing to complete the course in skiing's blue riband event.

The Donegal-born skier was a talented rugby player in his youth and played for Leinster's academy alongside Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan.

McMillan's Ireland team-mate Tess Arbez finished 50th in the women's giant slalom after moving up six spots from her first run.

Norwegian Svindal became the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion as he held off compatriot Kjetil Jansrud to win downhill gold at the age of 35.

He finished 0.12 seconds ahead of Jansrud, with Swiss world champion Beat Feuz taking bronze.