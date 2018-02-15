BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden's Hanna Oeberg wins biathlon gold
'What a performance' - Sweden's Oeberg wins biathlon gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Sweden's Hanna Oeberg wins gold in the women's biathlon 15km individual event following a perfect shooting performance.
WATCH MORE: US star Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired