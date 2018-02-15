BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada beat United States in ice hockey thriller
Highlights: Canada beat US in women's ice hockey thriller
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Canada dramatically beat United States 2-1 after the US put the puck in the net just after the final buzzer to miss out on draw.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
