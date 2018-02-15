BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Norway's Haga destroys the field to win gold in skiing cross country
Haga destroys the field to win gold in skiing cross country
- From the section Winter Olympics
Norway's Ragnhild Haga is confirmed as the gold medallist in the women's cross-country skiing 10km freestyle after a dominant performance in Pyeongchang.
