Winter Olympics: Britain's Elise Christie 'fearless' despite fall in 500m final

Great Britain's Elise Christie says she will "still be racing fearless" at the Winter Olympics, despite falling in the 500m short-track speed skating final.

The 27-year-old, disqualified in each of her three events at Sochi 2014, was clipped by Yara van Kerkhof and crashed before finishing fourth on Tuesday.

Scot Christie will race again in the 1500m on Saturday and the 1,000m on Tuesday in Pyeongchang.

"I picked myself up the next day," said the three-time world champion.

Christie said she had received messages of support from British Olympic gold medallists Jessica Ennis-Hill and Kelly Holmes.

"This is a total opposite feeling to Sochi and I feel ready to go again," she told Eurosport. "I'm super focused for the 1,000m because that's my favourite and best distance.

"I'm just getting back on track for that."

