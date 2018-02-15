BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Shiffrin wins women's giant slalom gold at Pyeongchang
US star Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
American star Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold in the first of her five events at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, finishing 0.39 seconds ahead of Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel.
