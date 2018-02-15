BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot take pairs gold
What a turnaround! Savchenko & Massot win pairs gold
Winter Olympics
Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot win figure skating pairs gold with a brilliant free programme - just a day after thinking they had blown their chances in the short section.
