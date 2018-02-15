BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Watch helmet cam view of snowboard cross wipeout
Watch: Athlete's eye view of snowboard cross crash
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch Canadian rider Eliot Grondin's view as he crashes out in the snowboard cross at Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired