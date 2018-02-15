BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Dominic Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance in Pyeongchang
Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Great Britain's Dominic Parsons puts himself in medal contention in the men's skeleton, placing fourth after the first two runs.
WATCH MORE: Svindal's downhill gold medal-winning run
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired