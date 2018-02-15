BBC Sport - Winter Olympic 2018s: Aksel Lund Svindal wins men's downhill gold
Watch Svindal's downhill gold medal-winning run
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch Norway star Aksel Lund Svindal's winning run as the 35-year-old becomes the oldest man to claim downhill gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
