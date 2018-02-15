Winter Olympics: GB's Dom Parsons fourth after two runs of skeleton

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Dom Parsons put himself in contention to win Great Britain's first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the halfway stage of the men's skeleton.

The 30-year-old set a combined time of one minute 41.26 seconds after two runs in Pyeongchang, 0.03secs behind Latvia's Martins Dukurs in third.

South Korea's Sungbin Yun leads on 1:40.35, with Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, second and Briton Jerry Rice 12th.

The competition finishes on Friday.

"It's really close," said Parsons. "A small mistake down the track and you can lose a couple of tenths of a second and that's a few spots. Except for Yun, obviously. He's smashing it.

"There is a little bit more in the bag and hopefully I can put down another two good runs and just inch ahead of Martins - that's the goal."

The third run takes place at 00:30 GMT on Friday before the fourth and final run at 02:15 GMT.

Defending champion Lizzy Yarnold and team-mate Laura Deas begin their campaigns in the women's event on Friday.

Leader Yun is a big fan of Iron Man, sporting a helmet in the superheroes' colours

It's not an arms race - Parsons on suit debate

Parsons was the fastest slider in Monday's second training run and the form of the British team during practice led to some rivals voicing concerns that Team GB's new aerodynamic suits may not comply with the sport's rules.

USA slider Katie Uhlaender questioned the legality of Britain's suits, but they have been cleared by the sport's governing body.

"I don't think it's an arms race; it's more that little extra edge," said Parsons, who finish fifth in the opening run before moving up a place on the second.

"Without getting the basics right you're not going to go fast, so the main focus of all the work we do is on the fundamentals of sliding and being able to get speed out of the sled, understanding the tracks and getting our lines down the tracks. That is the biggest thing."