Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beaten by US in curling

Great Britain's women's team lost 7-4 to the United States in the second match of their Olympic campaign.

Eve Muirhead's rink are three places higher than the Americans in the world rankings, but were chasing after the US pulled 5-4 clear in the ninth end.

Great Britain's bold tactics in the 10th failed to regain the lead with Muirhead sliding the final stone past a pair of scoring efforts from Americans.

Great Britain play China at 11:05 GMT on Thursday in their next match.

After comfortably beating an Olympic Athlete from Russia team in their first encounter, Great Britain still have every chance of progressing to the semi-finals as one of the top four teams from the round-robin stage.

"It was a very close game out there," said Muirhead.

"It came down to the last stone, last end, we just maybe made a little too many half shots out there.

"The line was good on the last one, it was just a foot too heavy. There were a few options on the last one, different shots we could have played. That was probably the hardest one, but the more realistic one to come off."

Muirhead's team won bronze at Sochi four years ago.

Great Britain's men's team take on Japan in their third match at 05:05 GMT.

Elsewhere at the Gangneung curling centre there was a big and popular shock as the South Korean quartet defeated reigning Olympic and world champions Canada in their first match of the tournament.

Did you know?

The stones for the Olympic tournament are all made in the small Scottish town of Mauchline, thirty miles south of Glasgow.