BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Pierre Vaultier wins gold in the men's snowboard cross final

Vaultier wins gold in men's snowboard cross

Watch Pierre Vaultier produce a superb performance to win gold in the men's snowboarding cross at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

Vaultier wins gold in men's snowboard cross

Video

What a turnaround! Savchenko & Massot win pairs gold

Video

Watch: Athlete's eye view of snowboard cross crash

Video

US star Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold

Video

Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance

Video

Skier Gut knocks down photographers in crash

Video

Highlights: GB women beaten by US in curling

Video

Watch Svindal's downhill gold medal-winning run

Video

White creates history & Valentine's on ice

Video

Highlights: GB women ease to seven-point victory over OAR

Video

'What a moment' - Unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal

Video

American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice

Video

Opening day upsets in men's ice hockey

Video

South Korea goes wild for short-track

Video

Highlights: White wins thrilling halfpipe gold

Video

Highlights: GB men's curling comeback in vain

Video

Chinese pair lead after short programme

Video

German luge duo retain doubles title

Video

Netherlands' Ter Mors wins gold with Olympic record

Video

Highlights: Germany's Frenzel defends nordic combined title

Video

GB curlers edge past Swiss in tense tie-break

Video

Highlights: Olympic firsts for Japan and unified Korea

Video

Highlights: Swiss women earn narrow win over Sweden

Video

North Korean duo take 'moment of history' in their stride

Video

Watch: White's incredible winning run

Video

Christie's tears & a 'hangry' halfpiper

Video

Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Video

I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own – Christie

Video

USA's Sweeney suffers bad crash in luge

Video

Nearly perfect run and still not first? Blame Shaun White...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired