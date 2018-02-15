BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB women beaten by US in curling
Highlights: GB women beaten by US in curling
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Great Britain's women's team lose 7-4 to the United States in the second match of their Olympic campaign.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired