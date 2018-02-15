BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 'She's taken out the photographers' - Huge crash in the giant slalom
Switzerland's Gut crashes out of giant slalom
- From the section Winter Olympics
Switzerland's Lara Gut crashes out of the first run of the women's giant slalom and manages to knock down some few photographers on the way.
