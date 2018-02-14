BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Chemmy Alcott claims 'dirty tactics' are being used to unsettle GB skeleton racers

'Dirty tactics' being used against GB skeleton racers - Alcott

Former Olympian Chemmy Alcott says "dirty tactics" are being used by other nations to "rattle" the British skeleton racers, after calls were made for their suits to be deemed illegal.

