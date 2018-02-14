BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Shaun White creates history & Valentine's on ice
White creates history & Valentine's on ice
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best of the action from day five of the Winter Olympics as American Shaun White creates snowboarding history.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired