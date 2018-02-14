BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: South Korea goes wild for short-track
South Korea goes wild for short-track
- From the section Winter Olympics
BBC Olympic reporter Nick Hope sits trackside at the short-track speed skating as South Korea fans show their passion for the sport.
WATCH MORE: German luge duo defend doubles title
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired