Winter Olympics 2018: Slovenia claim first ice hockey win over USA

Slovenia's Jan Mursak struck the winner after just 38 seconds of overtime

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Slovenia claimed a first ever win over the United States in international ice hockey with a 3-2 overtime victory at the Winter Olympics.

Jan Mursak struck the winner just 38 seconds into overtime as Slovenia recovered from trailing 2-0 midway through the second period.

Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway scored as the USA built a 2-0 lead.

Goals from Jan Urbas and Mursak in the third period sent the tie into overtime.

Mursak's equaliser arrived with 97 seconds remaining in regulation time.

The win handed Slovenia an ideal start to their campaign in pool B of the preliminary round on the opening day of the men's competition.

The Olympic athletes from Russia team also suffered a surprise opening defeat as Slovakia's Peter Ceresnak scored the decisive goal in their 3-2 win.

It is the first Winter Olympic men's hockey tournament in 24 years without NHL players.