Winter Olympics: Shaun White apologises for flag treatment after halfpipe gold

Shaun White added to his gold medals from the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Shaun White has apologised for dragging the American flag and accidentally stepping on it in the aftermath of his halfpipe gold medal win on Wednesday.

White, 31, became the first snowboarder to win three Olympic titles, securing a 100th all-time Winter Games gold for the United States.

But his treatment of the flag was met with an angry reaction online.

"I definitely didn't mean any disrespect, the flag flying on my house right now is way up there," he said.

"So sorry for that, but I'm definitely very proud to be part of Team USA and be an American and to be representing everyone back home."

The US Code for respecting the flag says it "should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise".

It also states the flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, used as wearing apparel or bedding, and never used as part of a costume or athletic uniform.