BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Wendl & Arlt win luge doubles gold
German luge duo retain doubles title
- From the section Winter Olympics
Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt successfully defend their luge doubles title at the Winter Olympics.
