Winter Olympics: Ice Hockey - Men's results

Preliminary round

Group B
Slovakia 3-2Olympic Athletes from Russia
United States2-3Slovenia

Table

Group APlayedWonLostForAgstPtsGD
Canada0000000
Czech Republic0000000
South Korea0000000
Switzerland0000000
Group BPlayedWonLostForAgstPtsGD
Slovakia110323+1
Slovenia110322+1
United States101231-1
Olympic Athletes from Russia101230-1

