Winter Olympics: Ice Hockey - Men's results
- From the section Winter Olympics
Preliminary round
|Group B
|Slovakia
|3-2
|Olympic Athletes from Russia
|United States
|2-3
|Slovenia
Table
|Group A
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|For
|Agst
|Pts
|GD
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group B
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|For
|Agst
|Pts
|GD
|Slovakia
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|+1
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|+1
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|-1
|Olympic Athletes from Russia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|-1