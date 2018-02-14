Winter Olympics: Jamaica's women's bobsleigh coach Sandra Kiriasis quits

Sandra Kiriasis won bobsleigh gold at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin

Jamaica's women's Winter Olympics bobsleigh debut has been thrown into turmoil after the coach who owns their sled quit.

German Sandra Kiriasis was asked to change roles, which would have meant no access to the athletes.

But she refused to move from driving coach to track performance analyst.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell are to set to become the first Jamaican women competitors - 30 years after the men made history in Calgary.

The team are due to start official training on Saturday before their heats on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But their participation in Pyeongchang is now in doubt as their equipment, including the sled, belongs to Kiriasis.

"I have never known such disappointment in this sport, in my life," said Kiriasis, who was an Olympic bobsleigh champion in 2006.

"The athletes have told me they don't understand why this has happened as they have no problem with me and we have a good relationship."

A Jamaica Bobsleigh statement read: "Sandra Kiriasis has elected not to continue her position. We are deeply disappointed in her decision to leave the programme.

"We thank her for her invaluable contribution and contributing to the success of Jamaica's first female bobsled Olympic appearance."

Jamaica recorded their highest finish in a World Cup race in Winterberg in Germany in December, finishing seventh after switching from a Japanese sled to the one owned by Kiriasis.

'A complete mess' - analysis

John Jackson, former Great Britain bobsleigh pilot

The whole situation is a complete mess. This will have an effect on the Jamaican team, whether because they have lost their world-class coach or both coach and equipment.

The most important race in a lifetime could be jeopardised by the internal bickering within the Jamaican Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.