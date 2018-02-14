BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ice hockey highlights - Unified Korea 1-4 Japan
Highlights: Olympic firsts for Japan and unified Korea
The unified Korea women's ice hockey team score their first Olympic goal, but it's not enough to stop Japan claiming their debut win.
