BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ice hockey highlights - Unified Korea 1-4 Japan

Highlights: Olympic firsts for Japan and unified Korea

The unified Korea women's ice hockey team score their first Olympic goal, but it's not enough to stop Japan claiming their debut win.

WATCH MORE: North Korean duo take 'moment of history' in their stride

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

