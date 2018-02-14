BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Randi Heesoo Griffin scores unified Korea's first Olympic hockey goal
'What a moment' - unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal
Winter Olympics
History is made as Randi Heesoo Griffin scores unified Korea's first Olympic hockey goal against Japan in the group stages at Pyeongchang 2018.
