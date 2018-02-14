Winter Olympics: Kim Boutin target of online abuse after bronze medal

Kim Boutin (right) finished third after South Korea's Choi Min-jeong was disqualified

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin has received online threats and abuse after winning a bronze medal in Tuesday's 500m final.

Boutin took third place after South Korean athlete Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for interfering.

But the 23-year-old was forced to block her social media accounts on Wednesday after abuse from angry Korean fans.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement asking the public to "respect the athletes".

IOC spokesman Mark Adams added: "None of us can control social media and the public has the right to say what they want but we would ask anyone to respect the athletes and support their work."

Canada's Olympic Committee said in a statement team members' safety was a top priority, adding: "We are working closely with Speed Skating Canada, our security personnel and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."

Short-track speed skating is the host nation's favourite winter sport, with South Koreans having won more medals in that than in all other winter sports combined.

At Sochi 2014, Britain's Elise Christie received similar online treatment after she collided with South Korean skater Park Seung-hi.