North Korean duo take 'moment of history' in their stride
North Korea's only two athletes to have qualified for this year's games on merit progress through to Thursday's long pairs figure skating program after Duo Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik finished 11th with a personal best of 69.40.
