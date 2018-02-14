BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Switzerland women's ice hockey team earn narrow win over Sweden
Highlights: Swiss women earn narrow win over Sweden
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Switzerland women edge out Sweden 2-1 to top Group B, having won all three of their games so far in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Shaun White wins thrilling halfpipe gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired