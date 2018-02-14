BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Shaun White wins third gold to make halfpipe history
Highlights: White wins thrilling halfpipe gold
Shaun White creates snowboard history by winning a third Olympic halfpipe gold with the final run of the competition in Pyeongchang.
