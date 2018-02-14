BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Shaun White claims gold in thrilling halfpipe contest
Watch: White's incredible winning run
American snowboarder Shaun White becomes halfpipe Olympic champion for the third time with a score of 95.75 in his final run, narrowly beating Japan's Ayumu Hirano.
