BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Shaun White claims gold in thrilling halfpipe contest

Watch: White's incredible winning run

American snowboarder Shaun White becomes halfpipe Olympic champion for the third time with a score of 95.75 in his final run, narrowly beating Japan's Ayumu Hirano.

