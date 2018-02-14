Winter Olympics: Great Britain beat Switzerland in curling opener

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: GB curlers edge past Switzerland in tense tie-break

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's men edged out Switzerland to make a winning start to their curling campaign at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Led by Kyle Smith, the British quartet were 2-1 up after five ends, 4-3 down after eight, and pegged back to 5-5 in the 10th.

However, Smith was left with a simple shot to close out the game in the sudden-death extra end.

"We were thrown in at the deep end but it is terrific to win," said Smith.

"That Swiss team is one we would expect to be there or thereabouts at the end of the week so to get one over them is a great start for us and gives us a lot of confidence for the next games."

After their 6-5 win, Britain will play defending champions Canada later on Wednesday.

That match - the second of nine that Britain will play in the round-robin stage - is due to begin at 11:05 GMT.

The top four teams from the round-robin stage will progress to the semi-finals.

Great Britain's men earned silver four years ago, losing to Canada in the final in Sochi.

The British women's curling team - consisting of Eve Muirhead (skip), Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray, along with alternate Kelly Schafter - open against Olympic athletes from Russia at 05:05 GMT.

Muirhead, Sloan, Adams and Gray were all part of the team that won bronze in 2014.

Other Britons in action on Wednesday