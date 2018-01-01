Winter Olympics: Curling - Men's results
Round robin
|Round Robin Session 1
|Denmark
|5-9
|Sweden
|South Korea
|7-11
|United States
|Switzerland
|5-6
|Great Britain
|Canada
|5-3
|Italy
Standings:
|P
|W
|L
|For
|Agst
|PD
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|11
|7
|4
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|Italy
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|7
|11
|-4
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|-5