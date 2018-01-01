Winter Olympics: Curling - Women's results
Round Robins
|Round Robin Session 1
|Great Britain
|10 - 3
|Olympic Athletes from Russia
|Denmark
|3 - 9
|Sweden
|Japan
|10 - 5
|United States
|Switzerland
|2 - 7
|China
Standings:
|P
|W
|L
|For
|Agst
|PD
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3
|7
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|China
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|10
|5
|5
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|-5
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|-6
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|-7