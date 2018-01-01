Winter Olympics: Curling - Women's results

Round Robins

Round Robin Session 1
Great Britain10 - 3Olympic Athletes from Russia
Denmark3 - 9 Sweden
Japan 10 - 5 United States
Switzerland2 - 7 China

Standings:

PWLForAgstPD
Great Britain1101037
Sweden110936
China110725
Japan1101055
Canada000000
Korea000000
Switzerland10127-5
United States101510-5
Denmark10139-6
Olympic Athlete from Russia101310-7

