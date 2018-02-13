BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Netherlands' world champion Kjeld Nuis wins men's 1500m speed-skating final
Nuis wins men's 1500m speed-skating final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Netherlands' world champion Kjeld Nuis powers to gold in the men's 1500m speed skating final ahead of compatriot Patrick Roest at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
